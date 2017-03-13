SCDOT identifies 2 employees killed in Aiken County hit-and-run

The S.C. Department of Transportation has identified two workers killed in a hit-and-run in Aiken County on Monday.
The collision happened around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of S.C. 421 and Storm Branch Road, just east of Interstate 520 near the Georgia state line, according to Sgt. Bob Beres of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A tan Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling north on S.C. 421 when the car veered off the right side of the roadway, striking three Department of Transportation workers, Beres said. The vehicle fled the scene.
Tony Redmond, 54, and Robert Clark, 64, were working on the shoulder of S.C. 421 with a third employee when they were hit, the Department of Transportation said in a statement Monday afternoon. Redmond and Clark died. The third employee suffered minor injuries.
Troopers located a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix matching that description not far from the scene of the collision, Beres said. The driver has not been located, and investigators expect to begin processing the vehicle soon.
No arrests have been made.
Redmond had been with DOT since 1996, and Clark since 2012, officials said. The crew was conducting a ditch inspection when they were hit.
“While we mourn these losses, I would urge all South Carolinians to be cautious at all times while on the roads, and use extra care when approaching work zones,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said while offering condolences to the two families. “The men and women of SCDOT are dedicated public servants and we want them all to return home each night to their families.”
There have been 35 incidents in modern times when DOT employees have been killed on the job, officials said. Since 2007, six DOT workers lost their lives, three of those deaths happened in 2015 and 2016.
One of those killed in 2015 was Timothy Gibson, who died while working during the historic flooding in October 2015. Gibson was working with a DOT crew near Garners Ferry Road in Columbia when his truck flipped and was swept away by flood waters.
