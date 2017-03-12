Victim of fatal house fire ‘took care of her family’

For her entire life, and even in her final breaths, Maria Addy-Starino was a caregiver.
A nurse known by her children’s friends as “other mother,” Addy-Starino made regular trips to North Carolina to care for her aging mother. She brought breakfast to her grown son two weeks ago when he was sick. And, in one last caring act, she pushed her daughter out of a window to save her from the fire that was engulfing their Lexington home and eventually killed Addy-Starino. The fire’s cause is under investigation.
“We weren’t her only kids,” said Eban Starino, 30. “All of my friends – she was their mom.”
Their home reduced to charred remains, Addy-Starino’s family still has a trove of memories to hold onto.
For daughter Ada Rose Starino, 28, who was known at Lexington Medical Center as “Little Maria,” it was visits from her mother while she was at College of Charleston. “We would go to a different place and try their shrimp and grits, every time,” she said. “Mom loved her shrimp and grits.”
John Starino, 65, said his wife loved camping and making pottery. He laughs while remembering the births of their two children. His wife insisted on natural childbirth both times.
“I’m lucky to have a right arm,” he said, chuckling. “She clasped my right arm so hard.”
Addy-Starino’s family said that she never stopped learning new things, and that she would often send them new or interesting tidbits she picked up.
Eban Starino remembers his mother taking him to his grandmother’s property when he was in high school to watch the Orionids meteor shower. “Me and Mom were in that hayfield all night, just sitting in our chairs, counting the meteors,” he said.
She brought her camera to take pictures, he added, but didn’t put the film in correctly. “There were no pictures at all,” he said. “So all I’ve got are those memories.”
A fundraiser for the family Sunday included a lineup of music performances and poetry readings. Wendell Culbreath, 52, brought his guitar to play a few selections.
“She took care of her family,” he said of Addy-Starino. “Whatever the sacrifice needed to be, she would do that.”
