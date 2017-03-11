Firefighters battled blaze Saturday night in downtown Spartanburg

Firefighters worked late into the night on the scene of a blaze in downtown Spartanburg.
Crews from the Spartanburg, Croft, Drayton and Hilltop fire departments were working to extinguish the blaze at the Montgomery Building, which broke out Saturday night.
Information on the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is not yet known. Smoke appeared to be coming from around the second floor of the building.
A section of St. John Street in front of the building was closed while fire crews worked the scene.
Construction work recently began inside the building as part of a $25 million renovation project.
Restaurant and retail space is planned for the ground floor, while the second floor will house office space. The third through tenth floors will be converted to apartments.
