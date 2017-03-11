Wofford president’s travel ban statement sparks dissent among students

The Wofford College Campus Union recently voted to distance itself from a statement issued by the college's president opposing President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
Wofford’s student government voted 16-15 “in support of free speech at Wofford College.”
“Wofford College cannot remain committed to its values of freedom of expression, thought, inquiry and speech while, at the same time, taking positions on moral, political or social issues,” the resolution states.
President Nayef Samhat's Jan. 30 statement on behalf of the college said the travel ban was "in direct conflict with the values we hold dear at Wofford College."
Hunter Windham, one of the students who voted for the resolution, said the Campus Union's action was less about the executive order and more about preserving students' free speech.
“The proposal is just about free speech, not making a blanket statement on a political policy,” he said. “I think a lot of us haven’t quite made up our minds yet (about the executive order).”
Samhat said in a statement Friday afternoon he was encouraged to see student leaders express support for free speech on campus.
"We welcome, as always, civil debate, conversation and expression on all manner of social or political issues," he said in a statement.
The travel ban, since revised, now impacts people from six majority-Muslim nations looking to come to the U.S.
The Campus Union resolution states students who agree with Trump or the travel ban may feel silenced by statements issued on behalf of Wofford.
“In stating that a political policy is ‘in direct conflict with the values we hold dear at Wofford College,’ Wofford College has created an environment where individuals are incapable of voicing dissent without their viewpoints being in direct conflict with the views of Wofford College,” the resolution states.
Omar Elmore was one of the 15 students who voted against the resolution.
“I just wholeheartedly disagree with that statement. There are some issues I think the school has to take a stand on,” he said. “I don’t think (Samhat’s statement) hindered anyone’s (free speech). I think the fact we were able to have that debate in campus union shows that.”
Windham said the message that should be taken from the Union’s vote is that the merits of any political policy should be debated freely, and statements on behalf of the college that take a stand on a policy should be avoided.
Elmore said Samhat’s statement, and statements issued on behalf of the college, don’t hinder students’ free speech.
“Wofford is a school that stands on free speech, free assembly, things like that. I don’t’ think that statement President Samhat gave will stop that, and I don’t think any student here really feels uncomfortable stating their opinions," Elmore said. "That may sound naïve, but a ton of different perspectives have forum here. The kind of debate we had in there was civil, and I think that’s a big takeaway we can have, is these issues can be debated civilly.”
