‘We are in’ - Trav Robertson to run for SC Democratic Party chair

Democratic strategist Trav Robertson said Saturday he will seek the chairmanship of the South Carolina Democratic Party. He confirmed his decision in a tweet after being asked about a report in the Charleston Post and Courier.
@MaryCaitlinByrd We are In!!— Trav Robertson (@TravRobertson) March 11, 2017
The current state party chair, Jaime Harrison, is considering a run for governor, Politico reported Saturday.
Robertson has not made a formal announcement. He shared his plans at a meeting of the Anderson County Democratic Party, which was posted on Instagram.
The Anderson native ran Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign in South Carolina. He also managed state Sen.Vincent Sheheen’s unsuccessful bid for governor in 2010.
Pawley’s Island party activist, Susan Smith, announced her run for the state party chair in December, 2016, as Harrison campaigned to lead the Democratic National Committee.
