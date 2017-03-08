30 years later, arrest made in ‘gruesome’ Richland County killing

Thirty years after Patricia Ann Green’s lifeless body was found in a roadside ditch, officials say technology caught up and helped identify her killer, who is serving life sentences for the murders of four other women.
Green’s body was found off Sumter Highway in Hopkins the morning of May 10, 1987, in what Sheriff Leon Lott called a “very gruesome scene.”
The 34-year-old mother of three had been shot in the face with a shotgun at close range, according to The State archives. Two truckers leaving Columbia spotted her body in the ditch about a quarter-mile from the entrance of McEntire Joint National Guard Base.
Lott said there were no leads on the case and it ran cold. Within the last month, he said, investigators with the department’s “cold case squad” reviewed the case and submitted DNA evidence from the crime scene for analysis.
“Our DNA people matched up the DNA found at the crime scene that day to Phillip Johnson, of Sumter,” Lott said, adding that Johnson’s DNA was found on Green’s clothing.
Johnson, 53, was arrested in 1988 and later convicted in the murders of four women in Sumter County, the sheriff said. Detectives learned Johnson killed two women in Sumter County before Green’s shooting, and another two after. The four Sumter County murders happened in close vicinity to each other.
Johnson is serving four life sentences in the state prison system and is currently housed at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. He also has convictions for rape, kidnapping, burglary, armed robbery and assaulting a corrections employee.
Richland sheriff’s investigators went to the prison to interview Johnson, who confessed to the killing before they even brought up the DNA evidence.
“He gave information in his confession that only that killer would have known,” Lott said. “His motive was that he was just a cold-blood killer. ... There was no motive except that he was on a killing spree, and (Green) was somebody that he shot and killed.”
Green lived with her three children and sister at an apartment on Rice Street in Columbia, according to archives. Lott said he spoke with her family Monday.
“I don’t know that there’s words to describe how a family feels after such a long time,” he said. “They lived with it every single day but they didn’t have any closure. ... If there’s any type of closure you can give, we gave it to them Monday.”
