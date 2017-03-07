SC Senate could start gas-tax debate next week

The full S.C. Senate could begin debate on increasing the state’s 16.75 cent-a-gallon gas tax as soon as next week.
A special panel of S.C. senators began Tuesday discussing a proposal to increase the state’s gas-tax by 10 cent-a-gallon and hike other driving fees.
Panel co-chairman Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, said that senators could get the bill to the floor of the state Senate by next Tuesday. That would allow the road-repair debate to take place before senators consider the state budget, he said.
Check back for details.
Comments