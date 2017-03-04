Spring in the animal kingdom means babies. Keep an eye out for this new addition in Columbia.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia is expecting its very first baby gorilla this spring.
Macy, an 11-year-old gorilla at the zoo, is expected to give birth in May, according to a WIS TV report. Macy has been participating in her weekly ultrasounds, allowing staff members to check on her outsides and insides and even shave a tiny part of her abdomen to get a peek at the growing baby gorilla.
This will be the first gorilla bred and born at the zoo, according to WIS TV. This new baby will be part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums program to help keep the gorilla species alive.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments