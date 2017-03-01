White Knoll baseball team honors fallen teammate

Brett Williams’ No. 22 was displayed prominently throughout The Grove at White Knoll High School on Wednesday.
White Knoll baseball players and fans wore white T-shirts with their late teammate’s No. 22 on the front and back. A blue and red flag with No. 22 was waving below the American flag and Williams’ 22 was painted on the field behind home plate.
All this was done to honor the 16-year-old Williams, a White Knoll baseball standout who died Jan. 17 after an illness.
“To have this tribute tonight really means a lot with all the students wearing their No. 22. It’s really special,” Brett’s mother, Laurie Williams, said.
An official autopsy hasn’t been released, but Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher said all the information obtained indicates Williams’ death was related to a recent illness. He tested positive for Influenza B on Jan. 14. Following this initial diagnosis, his symptoms worsened significantly until his death.
Wednesday’s game was the Timberwolves’ season opener as they kicked off the RBI Invitational against Newberry. White Knoll won the rain-shortened game 7-6, but Williams was at the forefront of the players’, coaches’ and fans’ thoughts.
White Knoll coach Charles Assey wrote Williams’ name at the top of the order on the lineup card and the Timberwolves played the top of the first inning with no one in right field. In the bottom of the inning, his name was introduced to bat and it was arranged that Newberry pitcher Trey Kinnard throw four straight balls.
The game was stopped after that as Parker Wieder, who homered later in the game, came on to courtesy run for Williams. Then, Assey handed Brett’s parents, Laurie and Nathan Williams, a framed copy of Wednesday’s lineup card.
Laurie Williams also threw out the game’s first pitch with her husband alongside of her and both greeted the team as they got ready to take the field.
“With baseball season upon us, and this is the kickoff, we are out there with the guys and the players,” Laurie Williams said. “We went to a Carolina game on Saturday and we are trying to enjoy the game as much as we can, missing him all the while.”
Laurie and Nathan credited the White Knoll community and their church family at Northside Baptist with helping them get through the time since Brett’s death.
“It’s hard to put it in words,” Nathan Williams said. “It’s been tough, with the future he had. It was very unexpected, and we are taking it day by day.”
South Carolina baseball coach Chad Holbrook also was in attendance. Williams was committed to play for the Gamecocks. USC sent the Williams’ No. 22 jerseys for the funeral and will honor him at Wednesday’s game against Winthrop at Founders Park. Williams’ brother Wesley is a catcher for Winthrop.
