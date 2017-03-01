The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

Co-Offensive Coordinator/Wide Receivers coach Bryan McClendon explains what he is looking for in a great wide receiver as the University of South Carolina Gamecock football team works through spring practice.
The coach of the national champion Clemson Tigers football team stood in front of the South Carolina Joint Legislative Session for an annual Clemson Day, ready to marvel at what an odd place for the first college graduate in his family to find himself. He made a challenge to the General Assembly. VIDEO PROVIDED BY SCETV