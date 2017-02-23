Zion Williamson dunks during semi-final game

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson dunks as Spartanburg Day plays Trinity-Byrnes in the SCISA state semi-finals in Sumter.
South Carolina

Solar Facilities are increasing in South Carolina

A 6.8 megawatt solar facility with 31,000 solar panels is producing electricity in Saluda. The Solar power industry is lobbying the South Carolina legislature to order state counties to give it tax breaks. The tax breaks, the industry says, are necessary to attract solar investment to the state.

