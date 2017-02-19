SC goes big time as spotlight shines on Palmetto State, including visit by the president

A look at five of the most significant stories affecting the Midlands from the past week:
Donald Trump pays dues, renews promises to US workers in SC stop.
President Donald Trump received a warm reception Friday at Boeing in North Charleston, where he stopped to celebrate the rollout of the airplane maker’s 787-10 Dreamliner and thank South Carolina for helping him win the White House.
Food Network filming at Columbia favorite restaurants; bystanders welcome.
Food Network’s “Ginormous Food,” the series dedicated to finding the biggest and tastiest food in America, is coming to Columbia in March to film Sunday brunches.
Senate Democrats want to make technical college free for SC residents.
Some S.C. Democratic senators propose spending $76 million a year to offer free tuition, vouchers to pay fees and other financial help to students at the state’s 16 technical colleges.
Divorced South Carolinians want end to lifelong alimony payments.
Divorced South Carolinians say they want a break from a lifetime of alimony payments – well, at least the ones writing those checks do. About two dozen members of S.C. Alimony Reform flocked to an S.C. Senate hearing Thursday to show support for four bills that could lighten their loads.
Is SC dunking phenom Zion Williamson basketball's next LeBron James?
Could a 16-year-old junior from Spartanburg Day School who doesn’t have a driver’s license be the next LeBron James or Michael Jordan?
