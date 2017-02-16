Auditors rip land protection agency

COLUMBIA, SC As conservationists push to save the state’s land protection bank, auditors released a report Thursday that says the agency is spending money without always showing that the expenditures are good investments.
The S.C. Conservation Bank has protected nearly 300,000 acres from development since 2002, but the Legislative Audit Council said it couldn’t find proof verifying the protected land was in danger of development – or worth the price.
Protecting ecologically important land from development was a key reason the bank was founded. But the audit said more than one-third of the time, the bank didn’t provide information showing land being bought was in jeopardy of development.
The bank also paid affluent hunting clubs an average of $250,000 more than other property owners to protect land. And at least one-third of the time, the state spent money to protect land that provided no public access, the audit said.
Aside from those issues, the Conservation Bank sometimes has awarded grants to protect land without sufficient revenues to pay property owners, the audit said. At one point in 2014, the bank had overcommitted funds by $7.8 million, the audit said.
Auditors said operations could be improved by merging the Conservation Bank into the larger S.C. Department of Natural Resources. That could save money and make the bank run more smoothly, the audit said.
“The bank may benefit from a merger with SCDNR, but continue its separate mission,’’ the audit said.
Conservation Bank director Marvin Davant took issue with the LAC’s findings, sharply denying some of the report’s conclusions and suggesting others were taken out of context.
The bank doesn’t pay hunting clubs to protect land, although some of the land may be hunted, according to a response he submitted this week to the audit council. The response also said state law does not require public access.
And the threat of development could apply to any land in South Carolina because it is a small, growing state, according to the response, which also opposes a merger with the DNR. In addition, Davant said the agency has never exceeded its authorized budget.
The report, released late Thursday afternoon, comes amid renewed efforts to keep the bank from closing and provide long-term funding. Environmentalists are lobbying for a bill to keep the Conservation Bank operating for the next decade. Without the change in law, the bank would close in 2018.
Formed in 2002, the Conservation Bank focuses on protecting wild, ecologically important land that is susceptible to development in South Carolina. It is funded by 25 cents on each deed recording fee. The bank buys property, but also pays landowners not to develop their property.
In the latter case, landowners who grant “conservation easements’’ get to keep the property without providing public access. Conservationists say protecting land without public access still helps the public because, among other things, undeveloped property harbors wildlife and preserves water quality in nearby rivers.
Since its inception, the bank has spent about $130 million. Among the property it has helped pay to protect are the Woodbury Tract, a vast swath of hardwood forests and swamps in the Pee Dee; land around Stumphouse Mountain, a historic site with a Civil War-era tunnel and a waterfall in the southern Appalachians near Walhalla; and property surrounding Charleston County’s Angel Oak, a massive live oak tree that is hundreds of years old.
The audit drew criticism Thursday from a leading conservationist, who said he expects bank critics to “trot it around” in an effort to close or curtail the Conservation Bank.
Dana Beach, who directs the S.C. Coastal Conservation League, questioned whether lawmakers from the Myrtle Beach area had pushed for the audit to keep land from being protected at the request of developers. Horry County lawmakers have been skeptical of land protection efforts in their county for decades.
But Beach also took issue with the report, calling it deficient and lacking insight. The Conservation Bank has saved important wild areas of the state at minimal cost, he said. The bank has spent an average of less than $600-per-acre to do so, Beach said, citing figures in the audit.
He conceded that some accounting practices could be improved, but termed those issues minor and not unusual for any organization.
“I’m amazed at how poorly they seem to understand the big picture here,’’ Beach said of the LAC’s auditors, noting that “this report should be taken with something of a grain of salt.’’
Lawmakers who asked for the audit were not immediately available Thursday night. Horry County legislators who signed the audit request last spring were Sen. Greg Hembree, a Republican from North Myrtle Beach and Rep. Alan Clemmons, a Republican from Myrtle Beach.
In the audit request, 20 lawmakers said they were concerned that the Conservation Bank was spending too much money paying wealthy landowners and that much of the protected land did not provide “meaningful” public access, which is a mission of the bank.
