Boy in critical condition after Sunday shooting in Columbia

A boy is in critical condition after being shot near Garners Ferry Road Sunday, according to police.
Officers were called just before noon to a home on Wild Iris Court, according to Chief Skip Holbrook of the Columbia Police Department. They found the male juvenile with a gunshot wound inside a the home.
The boy was undergoing surgery at a Columbia hospital early Sunday afternoon and was in critical condition, Holbrook said. His age has not been released.
Several other juveniles were at the home when police arrived, Holbrook said.
“We've got a number of juveniles detained with their parents to question them and find out what happened,” he said.
No arrests have been made.
Several clusters of people stood in yards and the roadside of Wild Iris Court, a cul-de-sac just off Atlas Road near Garners Ferry Road. Residents who were outside didn’t want to be interviewed but said the street is normally quiet.
