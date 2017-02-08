Senator Scott speaks on Rule 19, race, and Sen. Sessions

USC trustee on owning Adolf Hitler painting and displaying it in SC museum

Eddie Floyd a Florence, S.C. heart surgeon and member of the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees is an avid art collector whose collection includes works of art by historical figures such as Winston Churchill and Dwight Eisenhower. He recently came under fire for owning a painting by Adolf Hitler. He has since gotten rid of the painting, saying it was a mistake to have owned a piece of art completed by the dictator.

Timelapse: College of Charleston reconstructs 'Bucky' the T. rex in library

“Bucky” the T. rex has emerged in the rotunda of the College of Charleston’s Addlestone Library, where it can be viewed from vantage points on three floors. The 37-foot-long fossil dinosaur skeleton, on loan for up to a year from the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, was installed Feb. 3, according to a university news release. Bucky was found in South Dakota in 1998 and named after rodeo cowboy Bucky Derflinger, who discovered it while training a horse on his ranch. It is one of the most complete tyrannosaur skeletons ever found. The library is across the street from the Mace Brown Museum in the School of Sciences of Mathematics, which boasts a collection of fossils, including a world-class exhibit of fossilized whales. The museum is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. except Wednesdays.

