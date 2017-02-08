Single in SC? Two reports say Palmetto State one of the worst in U.S. for dating

Single South Carolinians, you now have a statistically-backed excuse for when your mother asks that dreaded question: Are you dating anyone?
WalletHub found that South Carolina is the eighth worse state for singles in its report on 2017’s Best & Worst States for Singles. Another recent report by Safewise found that South Carolina is considered the sixth most dangerous state for online dating.
So now you can say, “No mom, South Carolina is one of the worst states for singles,” and then continue living your life as you please.
WalletHub used 23 data sets ranking states for data friendliness including dating economics, opportunities for dating, and safety.
Safewise used FBI crime data and sexually transmitted disease rates from the CDC for their report.
Here are some of the findings for South Carolina (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
- 21st – % of Single Adults
- 40th – Gender Balance of Singles
- 45th – Online-Dating Opportunities
- 41st – Mobile-Dating Opportunities
- 43rd – Median Annual Household Income
- 19th – Restaurants per Capita
- 46th – Movie Theaters per Capita
- 46th – Crime Rate
So basically, we have plenty of singles and plenty of restaurants, but not many opportunities to find dates. The effort gets harder with the high crime and a low median household income, according to the study.
Meanwhile, neighboring Georgia ranked 33rd and North Carolina ranked 36 for dating.
