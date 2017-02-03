Man and woman dead in suspected murder-suicide

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide in Northeast Richland on Friday.
Deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 1000 block of May Oak Circle in the Maywood neighborhood of The Summit housing complex just before 4 p.m.
Responding deputies found a man and a woman suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the upper part of their bodies, said Deputy Katelyn Jasak, spokeswoman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Paramedics declared the man and woman dead at the scene, Jasak said.
Investigators are treating the case as a possible murder-suicide.
Neither has been identified pending next of kin notification.
Jasak could not immediately say if a firearm was found inside the home. The relationship between the man and the woman remains unclear.
“Investigators are still determining how everything took place,” Jasak said. “Right now, we don’t know exactly who is the homeowner, but that will be information we’ll be able to give later on.”
Neighbors near the home where shooting took place said the woman who lived there kept to herself.
Neighbor Adrian McClerkin said he wasn’t home when the shooting happened and was surprised to learn of it, because it’s a quiet neighborhood.
“I’ve seen the lady walk up and down the street, but I didn’t know her,” McClerkin said. “I didn’t know anybody else lived there.”
Reid Price said he also saw the woman who lived in the home walking by, but didn’t interact much with her beyond a wave hello. He described her as an older woman, perhaps in her 50s or 60s. He said he believed the woman lived there for at least the past seven years.
“She seemed nice,” Price said. “I just hate that it happened. It’s just such a tragedy.
