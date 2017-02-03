Stephen King adaptation filming in Charleston

A 10-episode TV series based on Stephen King’s novel “Mr. Mercedes” is being shot in Charleston.
The book, which won the Edgar Award for best novel, is the first in a trilogy about a serial killer who toys with a retired police detective.
The show will be directed and co-produced by Jack Bender, who previously teamed up with King for CBS’s “Under the Dome.” It will premier in 2018 on DirecTV and AT&T Uverse.
The Charleston City Paper reported that crews have been filming in several locations this week.
The show began filming in January and will be in production in the Charleston area “for quite some time,” according to a casting call. “Mr. Mercedes” is also seeking extras.
