Woman found chained in storage container to appear on Dr. Phil

An Anderson woman who was found chained to the inside of a storage container “like a dog” will speak on television about her harrowing experience.
Kala Brown will appear on two episodes of the “Dr. Phil” show with Phil McGraw, according to the show’s website. The two-part episodes air Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.
The 30-year-old will speak publicly for the first since she was found chained to the inside of a storage container in rural Woodruff in Spartanburg County.
“No matter what he did to me, he did not break me,” Brown said to McGraw. “He cannot destroy me and I won.”
Realtor Todd Kohlhepp, who owns the property where Brown was found, is accused of forcibly kidnapping the woman for two months.
Kohlhepp is accused of killing Brown’s boyfriend, Charles David “Charlie” Carver, whose body was found buried on the 95-acre property.
The bodies of married couple Meagan and Johnny Coxie were also found on the property.
Kohlhepp is also accused of killing four people at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee in 2003.
Comments