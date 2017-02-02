Two people arrested but shooter still sought in South Aiken high school shooting

Aiken police still don’t know who is responsible for the shooting after a high school basketball game at South Aiken High School January 27. Three people were shot, including a 13-year-old girl and 45-year-old woman, as spectators were leaving the school gymnasium following the game.
The investigation into the shooting led to charges Thursday against 18-year-old Dedrick Dashaun Nelson of Beech Island, SC and Rakish Breon Jenkins of Aiken, SC, for carrying a pistol on school property, Aiken police chief Charles Barranco said in a news release.
Barranco did not say what connection Nelson and Jenkins had, if any, to the shooting at the high school a week earlier.
The federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (AFT) offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.
An investigation is being conducted jointly by the Aiken Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, AFT, SLED, Aiken County public schools, and the 2nd circuit solicitor’s office.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt ® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.
Comments