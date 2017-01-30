Purple Heart veteran and wife sentenced in daughter’s death

A Purple Heart veteran and his wife were sentenced Monday for their roles in the death of the woman's young daughter in 2013.
April Gleason and her then-boyfriend and now husband, Phillip Gleason, were sentenced in the death of 5-year-old Soren Victoria Chilson.
Phillip Gleason was sentenced to 38 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of unlawful conduct. April Gleason was sentenced to 18 years in prison for three counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
According to investigators, Soren died from blunt force trauma on March 5, 2013, after authorities said Phillip Gleason beat her during what the prosecution called a "month-long killing."
Authorities say April knew Phillip was abusing her daughter but didn't do anything to stop it.
Sixth Circuit solicitor Randy Newman said Philip watched Soren at their home while April worked.
In court, Newman read pages of text messages between the couple. Newman said Phillip Gleason admitted to hurting Soren in the messages and his wife did nothing about it. She even reportedly bought cream to cover up Soren's injuries.
A Lancaster County deputy who responded the night of Soren's death said he held her hand and prayed for her until she died. Soren died of blunt force trauma at Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster.
The defense said Phillip Gleason suffered from a serve brain injury while serving in the Army and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. His defense attorney said that isn't an excuse but is a factor in the case.
In court, Gleason said he accepted responsibility for his actions.
According to an expert called by April Gleason's defense attorney, she too was diagnosed with PTSD and other disorders relating to events in her past. April Gleason read a statement to the judge, fighting back tears and saying how much she missed Soren.
April Gleason pleaded guilty to child neglect charges in mid-December.
