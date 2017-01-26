Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough

Henry McMaster was sworn in as the 117th Governor of South Carolina on Jan. 24, 2017, following former Gov. Nikki Haley's resignation to assume the post of U.N. Ambassador under President Trump. Gov. McMaster recorded this brief video message to greet the people of South Carolina, talking about his family, what South Carolina means to him and his hopes for the future.
During the nomination hearing for Rep. Mick Mulvaney of South Carolina, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) discussed Mulvaney's initial failure to complete paperwork proving the legal employment status of a nanny who worked for him and to pay the "nanny tax." Mulvaney testified before the Senate Budget Committee on his nomination to be director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Kershaw County authorities say a documented gang member led officers on a high-speed chase down Interstate 20 in a stolen vehicle the night of Jan. 21, 2017. The driver, 23-year-old Jacquel Dimitri Sumter, sped up and tried to flee officers, officials said. The deputy saw several people moving around in the vehicle during the pursuit. They jumped our as well.
York County Clerk of Court David Hamilton has decided that it is a new era at the renovated York County Courthouse in downtown York. While saying that items in the courtroom before renovations have important historic value, a Confederate flag and other Civil War-era items will not go back up, he said in January 2017.
Clemson's new Football Operation's Building features:a Death Valley Hill replica, The Paw Journey, a players lounge, golf simulator, bowling alley, barber shop, players' personal laundry room, nap room, locker room, sauna, 60-person cold tub, cleat drying room, largest football-only weight room in nation, nutrition area, cardio balcony, training room, lap pool, four hydrotherapy pools, outdoor lounge area, covered basketball court, putt-putt course, yard games, whiffle ball field, outdoor kitchen, fire pits, dining area, staff meeting room, Dabo Swinney's office, coaches offices, family lounge balcony, virtual reality room, team meeting room, recruiting war room, social media studio, movie theatre, and a Nike gear room.