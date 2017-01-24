Answering the vital question: Would all of SC fit in Charleston?

You were probably wondering: Just how much space do 4.8 million people take up?
That’s the population of South Carolina, spread out over 32,020 square miles. But if every man, woman and child stood shoulder to shoulder, the entire state’s population would easily fit within the Charleston peninsula.
We know this because someone at storage locker company Sparefoot had some spare time and worked it all out, taking into account the relative space needed for our state’s particular mix of men and women, adults and children and even our proportion of skinny folks to the 32.1 percent of us who are not so skinny.
The infographic that resulted illustrates just how much space 4.8 million South Carolinians take up, as well as how many Empire State buildings various components of the population would fill and — because the team involved worked for a storage company — how many storage units they’d fill.
