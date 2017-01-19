Everything you need to see from Nikki Haley's UN Ambassador hearing in 90 seconds

During her confirmation hearing, South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador nominee Nikki Haley said she doesn't "claim to know everything" about the United Nations. After making her case for why she should be confirmed as ambassador, she talked about working to "reform" the U.N. "in ways that will rebuild the confidence of the American people."
South Carolina Governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations nominee Nikki Haley testified in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday. While introducing her family and friends, she couldn't resist making a few jokes.
Beaufort Citadel cadets who are members of the 2017 Summerall Guard answer questions about the guard's performance before heading to Washington, D.C., to participate in the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20, 2017.
The Clemson football team parades down the street of Clemson South Carolina on Saturday, January 14, 2017 after defeating the University of Alabama in the college football playoff championship game.The last time Clemson won the national championship was in 1981. Members of that team are also in the parade.
