Everything you need to see from Nikki Haley's UN Ambassador hearing in 90 seconds

Watch some of the most memorable parts of South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's UN Ambassador hearing in 90 seconds.

Haley hearing: 'I don't know everything about the U.N.'

During her confirmation hearing, South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador nominee Nikki Haley said she doesn't "claim to know everything" about the United Nations. After making her case for why she should be confirmed as ambassador, she talked about working to "reform" the U.N. "in ways that will rebuild the confidence of the American people."

Watch the Clemson national championship parade in 1 minute

The Clemson football team parades down the street of Clemson South Carolina on Saturday, January 14, 2017 after defeating the University of Alabama in the college football playoff championship game.The last time Clemson won the national championship was in 1981. Members of that team are also in the parade.

