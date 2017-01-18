Jane Doe 5 files sexual harassment claim against Horry police

A fifth victim has come forward claiming she was sexually harassed by former Horry County Detective Allen Large after he was assigned to investigate her former boyfriend on charges of criminal sexual conduct against a minor.
The victim in the lawsuit is identified only as Jane Doe 5, and says that Large wanted her statement to help prosecute the case against her ex-boyfriend, but that Large insisted she meet him at night over dinner or coffee rather than the police department. She resisted the suggestion.
The legal complaint says that Large was flirtatious with her on the phone and in text messages, and “asked her if he bought her sexy outfits , would she wear them for him.”
Large is the target of four other lawsuits filed by women identified as Jane Doe who claim he sexually assaulted or harassed them, and that Large persuaded them to participate in a subgenre of pornography called catfighting.
Jane Doe 5 alleges that he made similar overtures to her and asked her to box with another girl. The incidents with Jane Doe 5 allegedly occurred during 2014 and 2015.
“Detective Large also commented that he knew that (Jane Doe 5) was a good girl, but he wanted to turn her into a bad girl,” the complaint states.
“With (Jane Doe 5’s) knowledge that her ex-boyfriend’s cellphone was part of the evidence in the case, Large’s comments were unsettling to her as she had never met him in person and could only guess he was looking at pictures of her in the cellphone, some that she feared were of a private nature,” the lawsuit said.
Jane Doe 5 went to police headquarters with her mother to give her statement to Large but he was not there. She says she made a complaint that Large was not actively investigating the case, but there was no follow up, the lawsuit said.
Horry County officials have declined to speak about the complaints while the charges are being litigated.
In addition to the lawsuits, Large was indicted by a grand jury in September on five counts of criminal sexual conduct. He is accused of coercing victims, whose cases he was assigned to investigate, to engage with him in sexual situations.
In sworn depositions taken last year, Large said he did not sexually assault any of the women, but did admit that he suggested the women participate in the nude, catfighting videos.
Large talked one of the women into doing one fight, and drove her to North Carolina where it was videotaped.
In the case of Jane Doe 5, she repeatedly refused to meet with Large anywhere but at the police department, according to the claim.
When she showed up a second time at police headquarters to give her statement that Large requested, she says that he continued to flirt with her.
After making it clear she wanted nothing to do with him, Jane Doe 5 says Large refused to keep her updated on the case.
The lawsuit is asking for unspecified compensation for the mental suffering it claims Large inflicted upon her and caused her to seek medical attention.
She says she was fearful the case would be dropped and that her ex-boyfriend would retaliate against her for cooperating in the police investigation.
“She was extremely worried that her and her child were in danger of harm or abduction from the boyfriend and her only protection would be the police department because she is a single mother who lives alone,” the lawsuit said.
Jane Doe 5 is represented by attorney William F. O’Neill, while the other four Jane Doe lawsuits are being handled by attorney James B. Moore.
Audrey Hudson: 843-444-1765, @AudreyHudson
