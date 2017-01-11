Haley says goodbye, thanks residents for changing SC's image

Gov. Nikki Haley is using her State of the State address to say goodbye to South Carolinians and a job she calls "the greatest honor of my life."
Haley praises "Team South Carolina" in Wednesday's speech, saying the way residents responded to the 2015 "hate-filled atrocity" of nine people killed in a Charleston church, natural disasters and other crisis during her tenure has changed the way the world perceives the state she loves.
She says her goal was always to better the state's image, and the "people of South Carolina accomplished the highest aspiration I had for our state all on their own."
The address is expected to be Haley's last as governor. The confirmation process for Haley, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for U.N. ambassador, starts next week.
