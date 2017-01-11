Anger, taunts, forgiveness fly at Roof before judge pronounces death penalty

0:43 Out with the old (buses) and in with the new? Pause

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

1:23 Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

1:48 How to child-proof your new TV

1:51 Marine adopted as child reunites with brothers on Hilton Head vacation

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

1:03 The Great Santini's flight jacket, Conroy's desk at new Pat Conroy Literary Center

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address