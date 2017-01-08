Spoleto lineup includes Tchaikovsky opera, jazz master, French circus arts troupe

This year’s Spoleto Festival USA will include more than 160 ticketed events in venues across Charleston.
The event, in its 41st year, is set for May 26-June 11.
Among highlights:
▪ First Spoleto Festival USA production of Tchaikovsky’s opulent opera, “Eugene Onegin,” directed by Chen Shi-Zheng, featuring soprano Natalia Pavlova and baritone Franco Pomponi.
▪ Internationally acclaimed Druid theater company, directed by Garry Hynes, returns to the Dock Street Theatre, bringing its rendition of Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece, “Waiting for Godot.”
▪ Dee Dee Bridgewater, a three-time Grammy winner, Tony winner, and 2017 National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master, leads off the Wells Fargo Jazz series with a Festival-eve concert U.S. premiere of Antonio Vivaldi’s most popular 18th-century opera “Farnace,” directed by Garry Hynes and conducted by David Bates.
▪ Israeli choreographers Hillel Kogan, Sharon Eyal, and Gai Behar make Spoleto Festival USA debuts with cutting-edge works “We Love Arabs” (Kogan) and “OCD Love” (Eyal and Behar for company L-E-V).
▪ Princess Grace Award-winner Andrea Miller’s Gallim Dance returns to the Festival in the 2017 dance series with “W H A L E.”
▪ A special U.S. premiere of the Royal Opera House’s “Quartett,” a 21st-century opera composed by Luca Francesconi; Festival Resident Conductor and Director of Orchestral Activities John Kennedy conducts
▪ The Spoleto Celebration Concert, featuring the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra, Westminster Choir, and musicians from the Bank of America Chamber Music series in an exploration of the Festival’s musical past conducted by Anne Manson
▪ French circus-arts troupe Compagnie XY returns to the Festival with a family friendly showcase of extraordinary feats in “Il n’est pas encore minuit.”
▪ Flamenco luminary María Pagés returns to the Festival with a performance of “Yo, Carmen,” at the Charleston Gaillard Center.
▪ The Westminster Choir, Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus, and the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra in Mozart’s Great Mass, one of the composer’s most time-honored (yet unfinished) masterworks, conducted by Director of Choral Activities Joe Miller.
▪ Sounds of Americana: Lauded singer Rhiannon Giddens and Nashville’s Della Mae each perform for one night only.
▪ Breakout New Orleans-based The Revivalists at the Wells Fargo Festival Finale at Middleton Place, followed by a spectacular post-concert fireworks display on June 11.
▪ Expanded series offerings of Conversations With, Jazz Talks, and Master Classes, providing more opportunities this year for enhancing the Festival experience
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 by phone at 843.579.3100 and online at spoletousa.org. Tickets can be purchased in person through the Spoleto Festival USA Box Office at the Charleston Gaillard Center (95 Calhoun St.) beginning Monday, May 1.
