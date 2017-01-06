Parts of SC could get up to 6 inches of snow, not so much in Columbia

An arctic air mass coming in from the northwest should bring snow into parts of the Midlands, but Columbia may not see much of the white stuff.
Forecasts yesterday predicted 1-3 inches of snow Friday night and Saturday for the Columbia area and up to four inches in the parts of the Midlands.
As of Friday morning, the Columbia area is predicted to get less than an inch of snow, according to NWS. There’s a 100 percent chance Friday night rain will turn to snow and sleet and then a 40 precent chance of snow in most areas of the Midlands Saturday.
But a shift south in the storm track can still occur and increase the threat of snow along the I-20 corridor between Augusta, Ga., and Columbia.
The northern parts of Chesterfield and Lancaster counties are expected to get between 3-6 inches of snow, while the northern parts of Kershaw, Fairfield, Newberry, McCormick and Lincoln counties can expect between 1-3 inches. About an inch of snow is possible for Saluda, Edgefield and Lee counties.
Much of the precipitation in the Columbia area should end in a light freezing drizzle Saturday afternoon.
The NWS warned any melted sow could refreeze on roadways Saturday night, especially on bridges and overpasses, as temperatures plummet to 17 degrees. Sunday’s high will be 37 but will dip back into the teens to 16 degrees that night.
