Much of South Carolina braces for winter weather

Much of South Carolina expects to see ice, sleet or snow this weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 14 counties in the northwestern portion of the state from Friday evening to Saturday morning. A winter storm watch is in effect for three counties in the northeast.
Forecasters say up to 7 inches of snow could fall in the Greenville-Spartanburg area. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall around Lancaster and Chesterfield. Up to 3 inches of snow could fall north of Columbia. One or 2 inches of snow is possible around Darlington, Dillion and Marlboro counties.
Transportation department crews are already spreading salt and sand on highways in Upstate and plan to begin in the central part of the state later Friday.
