$400k Wildewood home, 2 Lexus cars forfeited as Columbia drug kingpin gets 9+ years in jail

Theodore “Uncle Teddy” Fulton pleaded guilty to heading a conspiracy that distributed more than 31,000 oxycodone pain pills in the Columbia area between 2008 and 2014. On Thursday, the 61-year-old Columbia man was sentenced in federal court to 110 months in prison and forced to hand over his $400,000 home in the upscale Wildewood neighborhood in northeast Richland County and 2 Lexus automobiles that the government said were purchased with drug money.
Fulton’s enterprise came to light during a federal investigation into excessive pain killer prescription writing in the Midlands.
The investigation received little publicity even when DEA agents, using a battering ram, broke down Fulton’s door at his mansion on Aug. 14, 2014, authorized by a search warrant. They found up to $60,000 in cash, a gun and hundreds of oxycodone pills.
Fulton was running at least nine people regularly through the office of an Irmo family doctor, Dr. Sean Fuller.
Fuller testified at the 2015 trial of two of Fulton’s co-conspirators, Daryal Hipp, age 60, and Calvin Sims, age 55, who were both convicted.
Fuller usually wound up prescribing 300 30-milligram oxycodone pills per month, which Fulton could resell for $20-25 a pill in his booming illegal drug resale business that netted him hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years, according to evidence in the federal case.
Fuller gave up his DEA license to prescribe certain drugs as soon as he learned of the federal investigation. He told the trial jury that he tends to believe patients who claim they have severe pain and need large prescriptions for painkillers like oxycodone. The government said he was a pawn in Fulton’s illegal enterprise and decided not to prosecute him.
Daryal Hipp was sentenced to 50 months in prison following his conviction. Sims is still awaiting sentencing, acting U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said in a news release. Another co-conspirator, 52-year-old John Kennedy, was sentenced to 110 months in prison, Drake said.
Reporter John Monk contributed to this report
Comments