NY Times named this SC city as a top place to go in 2017

The New York Times says a South Carolina city is “the next major food destination.”
And it isn’t Charleston.
The publication released its list of 52 Places To Go In 2017, and listed Greenville as the No. 12 destination in the world to travel in 2017. It was the only city in South Carolina listed in this year’s article.
The New York Times ranked Greenville above big cities like Portland, Ore., and Madrid, and exotic locations such as the Great Barrier Reef and Madagascar.
Travel Writer Daniel Schiefler cited Greenville’s up-and-coming food scene, public art displays and scenic bike trails as reasons for visiting the city on the fringes of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Want to plan a trip to Greenville? Here are some suggestions of what to do from New York Times readers.
