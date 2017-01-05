Tallulah sets grand opening date

If you haven’t been able to get a seat at Tallulah during the restaurant’s reservations-only soft opening period, don’t worry. The new eatery located in the former Dianne’s on Devine space at 2400 Devine St. will officially open for business to all on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Owner and chef Russell Jones and wife, Monica, restaurant manager, began the restaurant’s soft opening Dec. 20 with two nightly reservations-only seating options at $50 per person. The soft opening continues through Jan. 7 during which time the bar will be also open for walk-in guests and will feature a bar snacks menu and new tasting menu options. A few table seats remain available and reservations can be made through reservations@tallulahsc.com and relaying your desired date, seating time and party size.
A Columbia native, Jones recently returned to his hometown after spending time in Washington D.C., where he attended culinary school and worked as a chef at Le Paradou, Restaurant Eve, and most recently, Jack Rose Dining Saloon. Tallulah’s cuisine features Jones’ mix of classic French and modern American style.
Tallulah
Website: http://www.tallulahsc.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/eattallulahsc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EatTallulahSC/
Instagram: @eattallulahsc
