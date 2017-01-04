Moving company: The Palmetto State is the place to be

The Palmetto State is the place to be, apparently.
South Carolina recently ranked as the No. 5 state for inbound movers, according to the United Van Lines’ National Movers Study, which tracks customers’ state-to-state migration patterns over the past year.
South Dakota was ranked the the most popular moving destination of 2016, with nearly 68 percent of moves to and from the state being inbound, falling behind other northern states Vermont, Oregon and Idaho.
“This year’s data clearly reflects retirees’ location preferences,” said Michael Stoll, an economist in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, in a news release. “We are seeing more retirees than ever decide to relocate, and as a result, new retirement hubs are popping up in Western and Southern states.”
The study found that retirement, health and proximity to family were the top reasons folks flocked to South Carolina in 2016. Three quarters of the state’s inbound movers are older than 45.
The top states to which people moved in 2016 were:
1. South Dakota
2. Vermont
3. Oregon
4. Idaho
5. South Carolina
6. Washington
7. District of Columbia
8. North Carolina
9. Nevada
10. Arizona
The top states from which people moved in 2016 were:
1. New Jersey
2. Illinois
3. New York
4. Connecticut
5. Kansas
6. Kentucky
7. West Virginia
8. Ohio
9. Utah
10. Pennsylvania
Comments