Woman on life support after range shooting in Anderson County

A 24-year-old woman was on life support Tuesday night after being shot Monday at an Anderson County shooting range.
The woman, whose name is not available from authorities, was at AnMed Health Medical Center after being shot at the Skip J Range on Murphy Road.
Greg Shore, of Medshore Ambulance Service, said the woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon with a head wound and is on life support.
The woman was visiting from out of town and was with family members at the range, where she had gone before to shoot, Shore said.
Skip J Range owner Jerry James said Tuesday morning that he didn't yet know who was injured or what exactly happened. However, he called the shooting an accident.
James said the shooting appears to be an accident that involved a violation of the range's safety protocols, but he is waiting for Anderson County Sheriff's Office investigators to tell him more.
The private gun range requires members to follow strict written safety protocols, James said. There is no way to cause injury if the protocols are followed, and the Monday incident was the first of its kind in 24 years of the range's operation, he said.
Members are able to access the range at any time, and there is no full-time range master at the building, James said. The range has reopened after the shooting.
The woman's condition is considered serious, wrote Anderson County sheriff's Lt. Sheila Cole in an email sent Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the incident.
Cole said she has not been able to access an incident report about the shooting because of the holidays. She said she was not able to provide further details about the case, including about whether the Sheriff's Office is considering the shooting to be accidental.
The range hosts regular national and local shooting events and meets NRA standards, James said. It has a dirt backstops, allowing members to use just about any type of gun. James said the number of members at the range is private information.
