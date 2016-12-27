SC man starts fundraiser to 'protect' Betty White, benefit local theater

A Spartanburg man started an online fundraiser to "protect" a well-known celebrity and raise money for the arts.
Demetrios Hrysikos started a GoFundMe page called "Help protect Betty White from 2016" on Tuesday. The page, inspired by the rash of celebrity deaths this year, raised about $30 of a $2,000 goal before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Hrysikos said via Facebook Messenger that if the money raised isn't needed to physically protect White, it would go to the Spartanburg Little Theater.
The page, which had more than 70 Facebook shares Tuesday evening, was started just hours after Carrie Fisher, known to millions as Princess Leia from the "Star Wars" franchise, died.
"With all the celebrity deaths in 2016, culminating with Carrie Fisher today, I thought maybe I could use some holiday giving spirit to raise some money for the arts," he said Tuesday. "I made the post with a joke headline to get people to click, then tell them what I really want the money to go to."
He added: "I doubt Betty White would let me karate chop the air outside her house till the new year."
Hrysikos' page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/help-protect-betty-white-from-2016.
