Aiken legislator charged with felony domestic violence

Aiken County Rep. Chris Corley was arrested Tuesday on a felony violation of criminal domestic violence, according to the Aiken County Detention Center.
Corley, R-Graniteville, was charged with criminal domestic violence in the first degree and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. His arrest warrants by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office were as not immediately available. Corley faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the domestic violence charge.
Corley, 36, was arrested at 1:02 a.m., Tuesday, according to records at the Aiken County Detention Center.
Corley was elected in 2014. He is known most famously for suggesting the Confederate battle flag that flew over the State House grounds be replaced with a white flag of surrender when Gov. Nikki Haley pushed for the flag’s removal in the wake of the Emanuel Nine shootings in a Charleston church.
In December 2015, Corley sent a Christmas card featuring a photo of the Confederate flag at the State House to some his fellow representatives.
