Shootout in Columbia home leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Richland County authorities have arrested a 39-year-old man following a shootout that left one man dead and two others injured.
Sheriff's spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson says Joseph Jones was charged Friday with murder.
Local media outlets report that people arguing inside a Columbia home pulled out guns and began firing at each other. Officers found a man unresponsive inside the home. He was later pronounced dead.
Authorities have not yet identified him or the other people injured. Wilson says one was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was injured in the arm.
Comments