18-year-old charged with killing Beaufort County man

A Beaufort County teenager is accused of killing a local plumber who was found dead on a roadside in September.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Ishmael Allen Rivers of Burton was arrested Friday and charged with murder for the death of 61-year-old Benjamin Campbell. He had been shot multiple times. His body was discovered Sept. 27 less than a mile from his home in Burton.
The sheriff's office says 36-year-old William Omar Heyward of Burton is charged with accessory after the fact. He was arrested Dec. 5 for failing to stop for blue lights and was still in jail when he was charged for his role after Campbell's death.
