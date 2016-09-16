4 SC police officers indicted by grand jury

Several former Horry County Police officers were indicted by a grand jury Thursday, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s office, including former Detective Allen Large.
Also indicted were former officers Luke Green, Todd Cox and Darryl Williams.
Large was indicted on five counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree and six counts of misconduct in office and . The indictments allege that Large knowingly used coercion to engage in sexual battery with multiple victims and knowingly engaged in inappropriate relationships with victims of cases he was investigating.
The Sun News reported that Large confessed during a March deposition to encouraging women to participate in nude catfight videos, but he has denied sexually harassing or assaulting four women who have filed lawsuits against him and the Horry County Police Department.
Williams was indicted on nine counts of misconduct in office. The indictments allege Williams knowingly failed to properly investigate multiple alleged crimes and that he used his county vehicle and county paid time to also work for a separate state agency.
Cox was indicted on 16 counts of misconduct in office. The indictments allege Cox knowingly closed cases without proper investigation and knowingly unassigned himself from cases allowing them to remain unassigned for a period of time.
Green was indicted on three counts of misconduct in Office. The indictments allege that Green knowingly engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with an informant and made inappropriate sexual contact with a suspect during an arrest.
Misconduct in office is a misdemeanor offense punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in jail on each count. Criminal sexual conduct third degree is a felony offense punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years imprisonment.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Alan Wilson said that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
