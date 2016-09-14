Another South Carolina beach community moves to ban plastic

Another South Carolina beach community is banning plastic bags in a move that advocates say will help protect marine life.
News outlets report that Folly Beach gave preliminary approval Tuesday to banning single-use plastic bags as well as polystyrene coolers and food and beverage containers on the beach.
Council gave final approval to a ban on retailers and restaurants providing such items. The Isle of Palms last year banned single-use plastic bags at retailers.
The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that Councilman Pennell Clamp warned that plastic is eaten by turtles and other creatures.
But Mike Martinez of the Dart Corp. which makes beverage containers said there’s no credible evidence plastics harm marine life. Martinez said it would be better to educate people about cleaning up beach visits.
Comments