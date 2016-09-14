Praying together: Illumination Project holds prayer meeting

Charleston's Illumination Project, which was formed to strengthen ties between city residents and local police, is holding a citywide prayer meeting.
Part of the mission of the Illumination Project is to have gatherings where people of all races and religions can gather in prayer to increase understanding and work for the good of the community. The prayer session is scheduled for Wednesday at First Scots Presbyterian Church in the city's historic district.
The Illumination Project was conceived last year as a way to build on the unity shown in the aftermath of the Emanuel AME Church shootings which left nine people dead.
After the tragedy, in one show of unity, thousands of people joined hands on the Ravenel Bridge linking Charleston to Mount Pleasant.
