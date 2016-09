Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) took to the Senate floor to talk about his own personal experiences with police. He recalled the first time he was pulled over by police, for a headlight that wasn't working: "And the cop came up to my car, hand on his gun, and said, 'Boy, don't you know your headlight is not working properly?' I felt embarrassed, ashamed, and scared." Scott said in the course of one year, he's been stopped seven times -- sometimes for speeding but mostly "for nothing more than driving a new car in the wrong neighborhood or some other reason just as trivial." His comments come in the wake of high-profile shootings in Louisiana, Minnesota, and Dallas.