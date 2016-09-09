Upstate SC man dies after fall from stage

Local actor Carl Gingola died Thursday after hitting his head earlier this week in a fall from the stage of the Clemson Little Theatre in Pendleton.
The cast of “You Can’t Take it With You” learned Tuesday that the 58-year-old would not recover and they decided to delay this week's opening but to continue the show next week, said Wayne Madison, a member of the theater's board.
"They agreed that Carl would be disappointed if the show was totally canceled," Madison said.
The opening of the show is now scheduled for Sept. 15. Performances will be dedicated to Gingola, and donations will be taken for LifePoint Inc., a Charleston-based organ donation organization, Madison said.
The donation of Gingola's organs, as he and his family wanted, will help up to 100 people, said Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown.
"It's not just helping one or two people," McCown said. "It's fantastic that he enjoyed theater and still was able to give back to others after he died."
Gingola had no real health problems, and the fall from the 3-foot stage was accidental, McCown said.
He was helping others carry a table and was walking backward on the stage shortly before rehearsal Monday evening, Madison said. Gingola fell on his head but the seriousness of the injury was not immediately clear, he said.
A dedicated actor in productions throughout the Upstate, it was to be Gingola’s first performance with the Pendleton troupe and he was set to portray Mr. DePinna, a character who helped make fireworks in the comedy. A member of the lighting crew had performed in the play previously and will take over Gingola's role.
The theater crew, Madison said, has been comforted by looking at the playbill for the show. Performers were asked to give a quick biography of themselves. Gingola wrote that he loved his wife.
“Lori … you make me smile every day. Thank you for putting up with my passion for theatre."
Madison said it spoke to the love that local actors have for live performances.
"Knowing that he referred to his passion for theater was touching for us," he said. "It's a small comfort. We send our deepest sympathies to his wife and his family. It is tough for us but so much tougher for them."
The rehearsals had lasted about six weeks. Madison said the cast always becomes close, even if they are strangers when they meet.
"They always become like a big extended family," he said. "They're together three to four hours a week, three to four days a week and they work together toward a common objective: the show."
Gingola was new to the Pendleton theater but he had performed in other theaters throughout the Upstate — especially the Easley Foothills Playhouse, but also with theaters in Walhalla and Abbeville. He had also been in at least 20 productions in Connecticut before moving to the Upstate about three years ago. Gingola was awarded earlier this year as the best newcomer to the Abbeville Opera House for his role as Dr. Einstein in "Arsenic and Old Lace."
Gingola worked for Pfizer for nearly 30 years, in technology and systems development roles, before moving down to the Upstate and working as a golf club maker and fitter in his semi-retirement.
