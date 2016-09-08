Mosquito illnesses on the rise in SC: 4 reported cases of West Nile, more Zika

South Carolina health officials are warning residents that four people across the state have contracted West Nile virus.
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in multiple locations throughout the state, although Beaufort County has not reported any cases as of Sept. 7, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Two of the four cases were in Richland County, one was in Dorchester County and one was in Horry County, state health officials said.
Although rarely fatal, about one in five people infected with West Nile will become ill anywhere from two days to two weeks after the bite. Common symptoms include fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain and occasionally nausea and vomiting. Symptoms of the more severe form of illness include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, seizures or paralysis.
Less than 1 percent of people infected will develop the serious, possibly fatal, swelling of the brain called encephalitis. If you are over 60, have a compromised immune system because of cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, or if you who have received an organ transplant, you are more likely to develop serious West Nile symptoms.
Update on Zika in SC
DHEC officials report a total of 46 travel-associated cases of Zika virus in South Carolina. Of those, 45 were in travelers infected abroad and diagnosed after they returned home. One case was sexually transmitted. As of Aug. 28, Charleston County had the most Zika cases in the state, with eight, according to DHEC.
According to the health department, neither Beaufort nor Jasper counties have reported a Zika case to date.
Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney
TO PREVENT MOSQUITO-BORNE ILLESS:
· Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions. Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting.
· Wear clothing that reduces the risk of skin exposure.
· Exposure to mosquitoes is most common at night and during the early morning. Some species bite during the day, especially in wooded or other shaded areas. Avoid exposure during these times and in these areas.
· Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.
· Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.
SOURCE: SC DHEC
Comments