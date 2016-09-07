South Carolina

September 7, 2016 11:26 AM

Coast Guard searches for woman who fell off Charleston-based cruise ship

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a woman who reportedly fell overboard Wednesday from a Charleston- based Carnival cruise ship.

According to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard, a 32-year-old woman was reportedly seen falling overboard around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday from the 11th deck around the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard has deployed a helicopter, airplane, and ships to search for the woman

The Carnival Ectsasy's last stop was in Nassau, Bahamas on Tuesday. Their next stop is scheduled to be in Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday.

South Carolina

