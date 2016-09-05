Sinkhole shuts part of Grand Strand's Carolina Bays Parkway

Part of a major highway along the Grand Strand has been shut down because of a sinkhole caused by a utility line under the pavement collapsing.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation said its crews and the utility are making emergency repairs to the southbound lanes of state Highway 31 just south of its intersection with state Highway 22.
The road is also known as the Carolina Bays Parkway and serves as a quick way to get from North Myrtle Beach to Myrtle Beach.
Officials say the sinkhole opened Sunday night, Crews hope to repair the damage sometime Monday.
The southbound lanes of the Carolina Bays Parkway are closed from the Conway Bypass to the Robert Grissom Parkway.
