NC attorney general sues Trump over separating parents and kids, asks if any are housed here

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein joined a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the Trump administration's policy that has forced the separation of more than 2,000 children from their parents along the southwestern border.

Stein also sent a letter to the Homeland Security secretary asking for a list of any parents or children being housed in North Carolina because of this policy and the facilities where they are placed if that is the case.

"Like millions of North Carolinians, I watched in horror as the Trump Administration stripped thousands of children away from their parents,” Stein said in a statement announcing the legal action.

The Democrat took the legal action with 17 other Democratic attorneys general from Washington, Massachusetts, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.

It is the first legal challenge by states over the issue.

The attorneys general note President Donald Trump's executive order last week to halt the family separations, but added that his order does not address the reunification of families nor does it address when any of the changes will be made.

The lawsuit contends the Trump administration has violated the families' constitutional right to due process by separating them without any finding that the parent poses a threat to the children.

They also argue that the policy violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection by targeting only people crossing the southern border without taking similar actions against people crossing the northern border or entering the country elsewhere.

The states also argue that the policy violates the Administrative Procedure Act because it is arbitrary and capricious and violates U.S. asylum laws by turning people away at ports of entry.

"No law or court decision requires such separation," the lawsuit contends.

The attorneys general say the Trump administration has "chosen to adopt the Policy as part of their 'zero tolerance' or '100 percent prosecution' approach to individuals who enter the country unlawfully, irrespective of circumstances, and to then use such misdemeanor criminal charges to detain parents indefinitely in federal facilities that cannot accommodate families."