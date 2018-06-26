In North Carolina, more white people are dying than being born

More white people are dying than being born in North Carolina, according to a national study.
The same is true for the Unites States overall as the country becomes more racially diverse.
Demographers from the Applied Population Lab looked at the volume of white births and deaths in each state and Washington, D.C., between 1999 and 2016. The study, based on data from the National Center for Health Statistics, found that white deaths exceeded white births in 26 states, including North Carolina, in 2016.
The data are notable because this is the first time in U.S. history the trend has consistently appeared across the country, according to the study.
For more than a decade, rural counties across the nation have seen more white people dying than being born. But now it's also occurring at the state level and in metropolitan areas.
Whites were dying at a faster rate than being born in only four states in 2004, and in 17 states in 2014.
While states that experienced this trend could have intermittent changes in population, the study indicated that the white population will likely keep dwindling — for them and for other states, too.
It's mostly likely to occur with populations that have a larger proportion of older adults, a smaller proportion of women at a child-bearing age (15 to 44) and a lower fertility rate.
Other factors contributing to the decrease in the white population in the U.S. include the fertility decline during the Great Recession and deaths associated with drugs, suicide and alcohol, especially among whites between 30 and 59.
In North Carolina, cancer and heart disease were the leading causes of death among whites and all other racial groups in 2016, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Suicide was among the top-10 causes of death for whites that year.
While the white population keeps getting smaller in the country, minority populations are experiencing births at a faster rate than deaths.
“This combination of high ratios of births to deaths for the minority population and fewer births than deaths among whites accelerated the diversity of the U.S. population,” demographers Rogelio Sáenz and Kenneth M. Johnson wrote in the study.
In 2016, whites in North Carolina made up 62.5 percent of the state’s population, Hispanics made up 10. 2 percent and all other non-Hispanic minorities made up 27 percent, according to data from the State Demographer’s Office.
By 2028 in North Carolina, whites are expected to account for less than 60 percent of the population, while Hispanics are estimated to account for 12.5 percent and other non-Hispanic minorities for 28 percent.
