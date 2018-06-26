Teacher suspended after video posted showing him allegedly choking a student

Apex High teacher resigns after video shows him apparently choking a student

By T. Keung Hui

June 26, 2018 10:35 AM

CARY

An Apex High School teacher has resigned amid an investigation into a video of him apparently choking a male student on campus.

Brian Kelley, a health and physical education teacher at Apex High, resigned effective June 15, according to Lisa Luten, a Wake County schools spokeswoman. Kelley had been suspended with pay since May 25, when a video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The 7-second video was posted May 24 by a person who said he's a parent at the high school. The person tweeted the video to various news outlets.

According to school district records, Kelley also coached indoor track and spring track at the school, He had worked at Apex High since August 2004.

Apex High students and staff are temporarily using the new Green Level High School in Cary until Apex High's campus is rebuilt.

T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui

